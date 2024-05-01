Show Fullscreen

SYSTRA: French national railway SNCF and Paris transport operator RATP have entered into exclusive negotiations for the sale of a majority stake in transport engineering consultancy Systra to Latour Capital and Fimalac.

Latour Capital is an independent French asset management company investing primarily in companies where it sees growth potential. Fimalac is the family holding company of businessman Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière.

The new shareholders would have a combined 60% stake, with SNCF and RATP each retaining a 20% minority interest.

Completion of the transaction announced on April 30 is subject consultation with employee representatives and regulatory approvals, including a referral to France’s Shareholdings & Transfers Commission.

Created in 1992 by the merger of SNCF’s consultancy business Sofrerail and RATP’s Sofretu, Systra currently has 10 700 employees and a presence in 80 countries. It said it intends to accelerate its growth through a proactive acquisition policy in geographical areas with a high potential.

‘For several years we have been committed to a vigorous development plan in the very dynamic transport engineering market’, said CEO Pierre Verzat. ‘The support of the new shareholders, alongside our historic shareholders SNCF and RATP, would enable us to move forward more quickly and more securely to make Systra an undisputed world champion in its category.’