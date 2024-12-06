Show Fullscreen

Manufacturer Traktionssysteme Austria has presented ÖBB’s education campus in St Pölten with a traction motor of the type used on Stadler Kiss double-deck EMUs to help train future generations of technicians.

On December 2 Paraguay formally deposited its instrument of accession to the Luxembourg Rail Protocol with effect from March 1 2025. ‘This is the first ratification of the Protocol by a Latin America state’, said Howard Rosen, Chair of the Rail Working Group. ‘It is a significant step forward for the Protocol and the RWG will be developing its Latin America Contact Group as it more actively promotes the Protocol in the Region in the coming year.’

Poland’s CPK project has joined the EULYNX signalling standardisation consortium. CPK said this reinforces its commitment to adopting cutting-edge and modular technologies that streamline integration with the European network, and provides access to expert knowledge.

Pandrol has been awarded a Gold Medal in the EcoVadis sustainability ratings for the fourth year in a row. It was also recognised with a second Advanced award for carbon management. ‘With operations spanning over 100 countries, Pandrol is committed to setting new benchmarks in sustainable, responsible business practices — prioritising people, planet, sustainable performance’, said Chief Executive Nicolas Groult.

Eurofima has disbursed KC4·54bn to ČD as the fourth and final tranche of a framework agreement signed in 2022 and is intended to finance the purchase of 100 Škoda RegioPanter dual-voltage EMUs and 22 Pesa RegioShark DMUs.

UK-based rail and bus software businesses EPM Bus Solutions, Omnibus Solutions and 3Squared have been integrated and rebranded as Velociti Solutions. ‘The bus and rail sectors are both facing common challenges and by bringing together the three businesses we can provide a higher quality service to clients as well as learn from each other’, said CEO Jeff Hewitt. ‘It provides the scale needed to work more effectively, develop solutions to meet the future needs of the passenger transport industry, as well as our ambitions as we look to expand both organically and through acquisition.’

Belgian infrastructure manager Infrabel has deployed Adtran’s FSP 3000 S-Flex optical terminals to boost the capacity of its data network linking geographically dispersed sites. Arcadiz provided engineering and installation services and will provide support.