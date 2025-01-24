Show Fullscreen

Stadler has unveiled the first double-deck coach produced at its Szolnok carbody plant in Hungary. This follows a €45m development programme for the site which was announced in 2023 and will include the introduction of friction stir welding technology at the end of this year.

’Q3 orders show that Alstom is actively rebalancing its backlog portfolio mix in a supportive rail market and with a strong pipeline of opportunities’, CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge said when presenting its results for October 1 to December 31 2024 on January 21. Alstom booked €4·3bn of orders in Q3 and sales reached €4·7bn. ‘Our Signalling and Services operations are progressing well, while Rolling Stock continues to face supply chain challenges’, he said. ‘We are driving costs efficiency measures as planned and nearing the end of our integration efforts, allowing us to confirm our financial targets for FY 2024/25.’

On January 14 Croatian operator HŽPP and Eurofima signed a €10m loan to finance the refurbishment of eight electric locomotives and a €14m 15-year loan for maintenance activities. The following day Eurofima disbursed the first tranche of financing under 15-year €24m agreement with HŽPP to finance eight four-car Class 6112 EMUs supplied by Končar.

LPA Group has reached an agreement to acquire Eaton Electrical Products’ Powertron business. LPA said this is complementary to power supply products it manufactures for the rail industry.

CAF has appointed Julien Guilleret as director of the Reichshoffen site it acquired from Alstom.

AI-powered video analysis tools in Synectics’ Synergy security and surveillance software can automatically generate alarms when track workers appear in the frame without helmets or high-visibility vests. Fall detection can also safeguard lone workers, and a hazardous area tool generates alerts whenever people or vehicles enter designated zones or passengers stand too close to platform edges.

PwC UK has appointed Amish Patel as public sector transport leader. ‘Transport has been a passion of mine since my first childhood memories in South Wales of trips to Newport station to watch the InterCity 125s roar in and out, so I am incredibly excited and honoured to take this role on’, he said.