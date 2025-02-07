Show Fullscreen

DB Fernverkehr has selected Nose Design Experience as a design partner for the development of its next generation of high speed trains. The selection process considered expertise in design and layout, process quality, technical proficiency, knowledge of standards and regulations, execution capabilities, mock-up construction and train architecture.

Composite train floor panels using Scott Bader’s Crestafire Bio resin sandwiched with Armacell’s ArmaPET Struct GRX recycled PET foam core have been developed to be 60-70% lighter than plywood and up to five times more durable, or an alternative to metal. Elena Romanova, Global Market Manager for Land Transport at Scott Bader, said there is widespread use of composite structures in high speed trains, but use for lightweight semi-structural interior applications is less advanced and ‘this is a unique market approach that we believe will significantly contribute to both lightweighting and lowered embodied carbon without compromising fire safety.’

DB’s rolling stock maintenance unit DB Fahrzeuginstandhaltung is working with the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology & Advanced Materials Research to set up a centre for the conversion and testing of hydrogen combustion engines at its diesel engine overhaul centre in Bremen.

Italy’s FS Group and Almaviva have launched the Sagitta Consortium to provide ‘advanced digital solutions in the transport and logistics sector on a global scale’. This will include traffic planning & management, transport planning & management, digital twin & state health monitoring infrastructure, mobility-as-a-service and ticketing. ‘FS Group manages a complex and multifaceted infrastructure, both physical and digital. Bringing these two aspects together and ensuring they are co-ordinated is becoming an increasingly challenging goal for us’, said FS Group CTO Massimiliano Garri. ‘In collaboration with a leading information technology partner like Almaviva we have the opportunity to effectively unite these two dimensions.’

Hübner Group is to supply Hitachi Rail with up to 280 gangway systems for ETR1000 high speed trainsets in 2025-29.

A Stucki Company has appointed Eric Carter as Vice-President & General Manager of new and reconditioned rail and turnout supplier Birmingham Rail. He will oversee all operations at the company’s sites in Birmingham, Alabama, Houston, Texas and Youngstown, Ohio. He was previously CEO of Geismar North America.

The Italian region of Calabria and the European Investment Bank have signed a €100m financing agreement which will be used to purchase eight electro-diesel trains.

Tours – Bordeaux high speed line maintenance company Mesea has obtained ISO 50001 certification, and has been recertified for ISO 45001, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.

Rance Randle has been appointed CEO of North American railway services company Genesis Rail Co.

The supervisory board of Knorr-Bremse has renewed CEO Marc Llistosella’s contract until January 1 2026. ‘We are in the middle of the company’s strategic transformation and have set out to do a great deal to make Knorr-Bremse fit for the future in all areas’, he said. ‘Our clear priorities are profitability, sustainable growth and added value.’