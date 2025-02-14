Alstom has joined the Worldwide Alliance for AI & Democracy, pledging to use AI responsibly with transparency, accountability, and respect for human rights and democratic values. ‘If you want to lead change in rail, where trust is paramount for daily commutes and efficient, low-carbon logistics, you must develop AI-powered solutions that are not just innovative, but also trustworthy’, said Nenad Mijatovic, Chief AI & Data Scientist at Alstom. ‘I believe the biggest opportunity lies in AI’s ability to understand specific environments, like complex rail networks, and make explainable and safe decisions — grounded in expert-driven learning and quality data, with strong guardrails in place.’

Moroccan national railway ONCF is to receive green bond funding worth 400m dirhams supported by EBRD. The investment will see the bank raise a subscription to a local currency senior secured Green Bond issued by ONCF for up to 2bn dirhams through a public placement. The bond proceeds will be used to refinance a portion of ONCF’s local outstanding commercial debt. Issuing the bond will partially refinance the debt from ONCF’s latest development round designed to modernise and electrify the network; acquire and upgrade electric rolling stock; invest in substations and related safety systems; and develop and integrate transport planning systems.

Marmon Holdings has announced leadership changes and a strategic consolidation of operations at its Union Tank Car and Procor businesses. Kate Suprenuk is now President of Leasing & Manufacturing across the businesses, Jeremy DeLacerda is President of Engineering, Quality & Repair, and Randy Pocrnick is SVP of Leasing Sales & Marketing, a new role across both companies. ‘Our new structure is built on the principles of unity and progress’, said Neil Finn, President of UTLX and Procor, on February 6. ‘This is more than an operational shift; it’s a cultural commitment to deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders.’

Getzner Werkstoffe has received an Environmental Product Declaration from the Institute for Building & the Environment documenting the environmental properties of Sylomer and Sylodyn. These products are used as vibration dampers and for noise reduction in the rail, construction and mechanical engineering sectors.

Florida civil engineering consultancy BGE has appointed Megan Tetro as Director of Transportation Systems at its Tampa office.

Alstom has appointed Jörg Nikutta as Managing Director Norway, in addition to his responsibilities as Managing Director in Denmark.

California-based civil and rail engineering and consultancy JMA Civil has joined the executive committee of the US High Speed Rail Association.