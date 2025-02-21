Show Fullscreen

On February 21 Webuild is to launch its largest tunnel boring machine in Europe, as the Xenia consortium of Webuild, Pizzarotti, Ghella and Tunnel Pro begins excavation of the Saginara Tunnel on the Salerno – Reggio Calabria high speed line. The 130 m long TBM weighing 4 000 tonnes has a cutting-head over 13 m in diameter and is powered by 18 motors with a combined output of 10 MW.

Go-Ahead has opened an office in Melbourne headed by Piero McCarthy, who has been appointed Business Development Director for Go-Ahead Rail, Australia & New Zealand. Patrick Verwer, CEO Rail at Go-Ahead, said ‘we are excited about exploring opportunities in Australia and New Zealand where we can apply our experience of operating busy, complex transport networks.’

Systra has designed a new generation of rail interlocking system for Stockholm’s public infrastructure authority Trafikförvaltningen, which needed an alternative to Ställverk 59 as replacement parts are now hard to find. A prototype using Mors Smitt equipment will now be tested while further funding is sought, and Systra said it is open to other commercial opportunities of this type.

Eurostar has worked with Plusgrade to offer passengers to option to bid for an upgrade from Standard to Eurostar Plus. Eligible passengers will receive an e-mail invitation to submit a bid for an upgrade up to 24 h before the scheduled departure, and they will be notified if their bid has been accepted. Eurostar Premier is to be added.

Avetta has updated its RailWallet software which verifies and manages Australian rail worker qualifications and compliance with regulations. Enhancements include integration with Training Ahead Australia to help rail workers streamline and automate the accreditation process; digital worker cards to ensure expired competencies, lost access cards and missed training requirements don’t disrupt productivity; and faster certification on common documents.

Colas Rail has joined the executive committee of the US High Speed Rail Association.