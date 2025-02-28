Show Fullscreen

Swiss on-train catering company Elvetino is using IVU Traffic Technologies’ IVU.rail to plan the staffing of more than 350 trains a day, including 170 dining cars, nine types of vehicles and 600 employees. An interactive e-learning tool from the IVU.academy was used for the first time to train employees in the use of the new employee portal.

Windhoff has obtained type approval for its VentuS modular multi-purpose vehicle developed for Deutsche Bahn.

Syslogic‘s EN50155-certified RSL 83 embedded computer with an Intel Atom Amston Lake processor is the first member of a new product family designed to offer a ’no frills’ rail product offering long availability and low life-cycle costs for long-term 24/7 use in rolling stock or off-train applications.

Business expense management company Bizplay is to co-operate with South Korean high speed train operator Supreme Railways to offer travel management services. Bizplay CEO Kim Hong-gi said this ‘is a good opportunity to provide better business trip experiences to corporate customers by combining Bizplay’s business trip management solution and SR’s railway service.’

Serbian operator Srbija Voz has signed a €90m loan agreement with Eurofima. This includes €40m to buy six electric locomotives, €25m for a major overhaul of 20 Metrovagonmash Class 711 DMUs and €25m for modernising another 20 Z1 coaches for international services running at up to 200 km/h. The 10-year loan has a floating interest rate of six-month Euribor plus 0·6%.

Moody’s Global Ratings has affirmed the credit rating of Kazakhstan’s national railway KTZ at Baa2, forecast stable.