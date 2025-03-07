Show Fullscreen

Alstom has established a centre of expertise for Traxx Universal locomotive maintenance at Motala in Sweden. It offers a full range of services from routine servicing to extensive repairs, including wheelset and bogie work and signalling systems. ‘We are reinforcing our position as a one-stop provider for locomotive maintenance. We can now offer maintenance and upgrades for Traxx locomotives from both the Nordics and the rest of Europe, all under one roof’, said Per Stridsman who is responsible for Traxx maintenance in Motala.

Railroad Software has announced an Offline Inspection Module enhancement to trackAsset which supports the inspection of signals, bridges, tracks, and turnouts in line with US federal requirements in places with limited or no internet connectivity. ‘The Offline Inspection tool is a direct result of customer feedback shaping our product roadmap’, said CEO Jake Micsak.

Italian rolling stock maintenance company Sitav plans to launch a prototype hydrogen shunting locomotive at Expo Ferroviaria in Milano in September.

Airspan Networks and Druid Software are providing a 5G Radio Access Network and 5G Core to provide private connectivity at maintenance and operational facilities for ‘a major European railway company’. The deployment is led by Boldyn Networks, and supports augmented reality tools, monitoring and control systems and data exchange for stationary and moving trains.

Go-Ahead has appointed Michael Contreras as Executive Director, Rail Operations, Australia & New Zealand. He joins from the Department of Transport & Planning in the state of Victoria, where he was Director of Operations & Performance.

Parsons has joined the Executive Committee of the US High Speed Rail Association. ‘With our experience on projects like California high speed rail and our extensive knowledge in digitised infrastructure and project delivery, we are ready to help the US meet its ambitious goals for rail development’, said Mark Fialkowski, Parsons’ President, Infrastructure North America.

Alstom has appointed Marcella Hoffmann as Chief Human Resources Officer from July 1. She will join from Airbus Defence & Space, succeeding Helen Bradley who is leaving for personal reasons.

Juan Perez, EVP & CIO for Salesforce, has joined the Wabtec board.