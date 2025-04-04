Show Fullscreen

Vossloh has reported record orders and a significant increase in EBIT for 2024. Orders received rose by 12·1% to €1·36bn, a new all-time high in Vossloh’s rail infrastructure business. Group sales of €1·21bn were close to the previous year’s record, with increases in France and the USA almost offsetting mainly project-related declines in in Mexico, China and Australia. The executive board expects further growth in 2025, including a significant increase in sales in China, the USA and Germany.

Railway technical and commercial advisory and project services company IPEX Consulting is now controlled and majority owned by an Employee Ownership Trust. Founder Malcolm Wilson continues to hold a residual shareholding and retains a fully active role in business and relationship development and project delivery. It is anticipated that the remainder of the company ownership will transfer to the trust ‘some years from now’.

Wrocław-based central European locomotive leasing company OnTrain has become the 10th member of the Association of European Rail Rolling Stock Lessors.

Eurofima has published its 2025 Green Bonds Allocation & Impact report. Almost €5·6bn has been allocated to its member railways under its Green Bond Framework for financing electric passenger rolling stock, and this has so far financed 1 906 vehicles with zero CO 2 equivalent emissions.

Rail Europe now offers seat reservations on RENFE’s long-distance trains for people with Eurail and Interrail passes. Users can determine if a reservation is required, see the cost and make a reservation online, eliminating the need to queue at the station. Media Distancia routes are to be added.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions has signed a framework agreement to supply electric motors, traction converters and other components to the Kinet joint venture of Transmashholding and RVNL which is to build electric sleeper trainsets for Indian Railways.

Bill Lyon, son of the founder of housing developer William Lyon Homes, has made a $100 000 investment in Dreamstar Lines, which is developing plans to offer luxury train overnight services over medium-distance routes in the USA starting with Los Angeles to San Francisco.

M Group Services has moved away from separate brand names for its businesses to bring together its portfolio as M Group. Dyer & Butler, KH Engineering and Antagrade form M Group Rail & Aviation.

Engineering, architecture and consulting firm IDOM has joined the executive committee of the US High Speed Rail Association.

Eurostar now offers Klarna’s Pay in 3 service, giving UK and French bookers the option to split the cost of their ticket into three interest-free payments over 60 days.