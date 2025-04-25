Show Fullscreen

The management board of Polish rolling stock manufacturer Newag has visited Hyundai Rotem’s offices in South Korea to continue talks first launched at the InnoTrans trade fair. The companies are discussing the possibility of jointly developing high speed trainsets for Poland’s Centralny Port Komunikacyjny programme.

Nippon Steel’s Kyushu works has begun delivering rail for the Hokkaido Shinkansen over a distance of 2 100 km by train instead of by ship, enabling the maximum length to be increased from 25 to 150 m.

Signalling standardisation body EULYNX has published the certification test cases for Baseline Set 4, Release 2. In addition to the legacy XLS format, the test cases are now available in machine-friendly JSON format to offer greater possibilities for automated compliance testing. EULYNX has also developed a Test Case Management Database with online access via API.

As part of its strategy to develop its mining business unit to include the rail and port sectors, Johannesburg-based investment company Africa Union Holdings has joined the Rail Working Group which oversees implementation of the Luxembourg Rail Protocol to the Cape Town Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment.

Steelmaker Hoa Phat Group is to use Primetals Technologies equipment to establish a rail rolling mill at Dung Quat 2 Industrial Zone in Quang Ngai province to support Vietnam’s railway infrastructure plans.

Turkish company Odamigo’s EuroTrain brand is now using Rail Europe’s RailFlash technology to sell rail tickets for over 33 countries. EuroTrain is Rail Europe’s official distributor in Turkey, Cyprus and Azerbaijan.

On April 18 FS Group received a BBB+ long-term rating from S&P Global Ratings with stable outlook. The short-term rating was confirmed at A-2.