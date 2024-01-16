SPAIN: Innovation, digitalisation, boosting public services, leadership in the high speed market, profitability of the freight sector and the improvement of production processes are key objectives outlined in the RENFE28 management strategy which was approved by the national operator’s board on January 12.
The four-year plan includes:
- further development of suburban and medium-distance services, using 406 trainsets which are scheduled to be delivered to modernise the fleet in 2024-28;
- restructuring the high speed business with the aim of capturing the majority of the market, with more innovation and digitalisation and the entry into service of Series 106 and 107 Talgo Avril trainsets;
- developing RENFE Mercancías as an integrated end-to-end logistics company, not just a rail freight operator;
- enabling maintenance business RENFE Ingeniería y Mantenimiento to work in collaboration with the suppliers of new trains;
- taking advantage of market liberalisation to grow RENFE’s international presence, building on its current activities in central Europe and the USA. RENFE Internacional is to become a wholly-owned subsidiary tasked with identifying business openings in other countries;
- turning the Development & Strategy Department into a Department of Innovation, Sustainability & Digital Transformation, with Strategy & Studies to be integrated into the Presidential, Strategy & Institutional Relationships Department;
- making the management of EU co-financing the responsibility of the Finance & Economy Department;
- incorporating engineering activities in RENFE Fabricación y Mantenimiento, which will then become part of RENFE Ingeniería y Mantenimiento;
- renaming the Safety, Organisation & Human Resources Department as the Department of Organisation & Talent, with safety-related activities to be integrated into the Business & Operations Department.