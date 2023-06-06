Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Siemens Mobility has acquired Optrail, which provides mathematical algorithms for optimising rail traffic management.

Optrail applies operations research and machine learning to solve real-world problems in transport and logistics. Its core product provides real-time conflict resolution by integrating optimisation algorithms, moving beyond traditional sequential ‘meet and pass’ planning towards automated dispatching across an entire rail network.

Optrail will remain based in Roma following the acquisition announced on June 1, with its technology integrated into train planning software from Siemens Mobility’s Hannover-based subsidiary Hacon.

‘Combining Optrail’s mathematical approach with our existing TPS.live product will boost the efficiency of rail operations’, said Frank Gerken, COO of Siemens Mobility Software.