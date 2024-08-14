Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: Unipart completed the acquisition of the former Schaeffler Rail Bearing reconditioning business in Auburn, New South Wales, on August 12, saying it ’plans to provide an expanded range of services to the Australian railway industry’.

The business refurbishes around 20 000 passenger and freight rolling stock bearings and axle boxes per year.

‘The rail sector is a core existing and growth focus for Unipart and we are delighted to extend our capabilities in Australia’, said Unipart CEO Darren Leigh.

Mark Carling, Managing Director for Unipart Rail in Australia & Asia Pacific, said ’whilst we have had materials supply, consultancy and technology introductions in Australia for some years, we utilised the skills of our UK-based maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities to serve our Australian customers. With this acquisition, from today we have expanded our local capabilities to further support our customers with a local and responsive MRO service.’