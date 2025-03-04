Show Fullscreen

CANADA: Vinci Energies and its local subsidiary TCI+ have acquired signalling design, installation and maintenance company X-Rail Signalisation.

Vinci Energies said the acquisition would strengthen its position in Québec’s railway market and, more broadly in the Canadian rail-based public transport sector.

‘This acquisition is fully aligned with our development strategy’, said Philippe Peter, Managing Director of Vinci Energies Canada Infra Pole, on February 28. ‘The synergies with TCI+ and its subsidiaries, as well as with our specialised companies in this sector in Europe, will enable us to offer even more efficient and secure solutions across the country.’