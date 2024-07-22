Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: Vossloh has acquired France Aiguillages Services, which provides a range of turnout and signalling installation, inspection and maintenance services and has extensive approvals to undertake work for its biggest customer SNCF.

The transaction announced on July 19 includes the LUNEFCF centre which provides training for the national railway’s staff as well as FAS employees.

FAS founder Christophe Calley will continue in a management role.

‘Together with FAS, we will be able to offer our important customer SNCF an even broader portfolio of services in the future’, said Vossloh COO Jan Furnivall. ‘The acquisition strengthens our position as a system house for rail track and takes us a further step towards forward-looking business models such as Availability-as-a-Service.’