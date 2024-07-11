Show Fullscreen

KAZAKHSTAN: Industrial and logistics group Texol has opened a wagon manufacturing plant in Atyrau.

It is initially producing open and flat wagons with 23·5 tonne axleloads. Further wagon types are to follow, including tank and articulated well designs with 25 tonne axleloads.

The site currently has a 17 000 m2 production area and more than 70 staff, with plans for expansion to 62 000 m2 and 2 700 employees, taking it to a design capacity up to 7 000 vehicles a year by 2027. The total investment will be more than 160bn tenge.

Texol plans to use locally produced components, with metal structures to be supplied by Qarmet, bearings by Brenco and wheelsets by Prommashkomplekt. It will also develop its own foundry.