KAZAKHSTAN: National railway KTZ has taken delivery of the first four of up to 200 locomotives which are to be supplied by CRRC under a US$1·3bn framework agreement signed when Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited China last October.

The CKD6S diesel shunting locos being supplied by CRRC’s Ziyang plant have been developed to KTZ’s requirements. They have an electronically controlled fuel injection diesel engine complying with Stage IIIA emissions standards, a maximum speed of 80 km/h and are designed to operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +50°C.

The framework agreement includes 100 shunting and 100 main line locos. A hybrid locomotive is currently being designed with production to begin in 2025. CRRC also plans to establish support and spare parts supply centres in Kazakhstan.