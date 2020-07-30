Camlin
Our mission is to continuously improve our customers’ operational performance through technology. We bring revolutionary products to life for a wide range of industries. As of today, the CAMLIN operation spans over 20 countries across the globe.
SEPTA Selects CAMLIN PANTOBOT 3D Monitoring System to Minimise Service Disruptions in Inaugural US Deal
Later this summer, CAMLIN Rail will supply its award-winning PANTOBOT 3D real-time pantograph inspection system to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), the 6th largest public transit agency in the United States.