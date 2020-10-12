CargoRail

Plan your orders - From an optimized rail freight plan to operations, execution is only one click. You can combine orders, plan locomotives and crews to fulfill everything in time and start executing a plan. If something changes, the schedule changes with you and helps achieve the best available outcome.

Control your processes - With every party contributing to the rail freight process, CargoRail tracks plan deviations, ensures control of data quality and crucial steps in the business process. For example, if the controller hasn't made technical inspections, the process cannot continue rolling stock.

Have a bird's eye view - Controlling and supervising all business processes can be challenging. That's why CargoRail uses new generation web technologies to ensure that all crucial data would be available to you instantly any time and anywhere.