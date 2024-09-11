Show Fullscreen

USA: Chicago Transit Authority has combined its existing CCTV with computer vision and machine learning technology from ZeroEyes in a pilot project which aims to alert security officials if someone is brandishing a gun.

If a potential brandished firearm is detected, an image is automatically sent to a ZeroEyes operation centre where military and law enforcement veterans provide human verification and notify local law enforcement. Notifications can be made in under 1 min, with a photograph of the person, gun type and specific location. CTA said the system does not use facial identification technology.

The 12-month contract with ZeroEyes is worth up to $200 000.