IRELAND: Iarnród Éireann has awarded AtkinsRéalis a contract to provide design services for the DART+ West and South West projects, which are part of the DART+ programme to expand the Dublin Area Rapid Transit network of electrified commuter rail services.

The Phase 5a contracts involve reviewing previous designs and preparing contract documents to enable procurement of contractors. AtkinsRéalis previously provided multi-disciplinary services for DART+ South West through to the Railway Order stage.

Show Fullscreen

The 40 km DART+ West will serve existing stations from Maynooth and M3 Parkway to Dublin Connolly and the proposed Spencer Dock station. It will double services to 12 trains/direction/h, increasing capacity from 5 000 to 13 200 passengers.

Show Fullscreen

DART+ South West will upgrade the existing 16 km line between Hazelhatch & Celbridge station and Dublin Heuston, and the 4 km Phoenix Park Tunnel line. This will increase line capacity from 12 to 23 trains/h and passenger capacity from 5 000 to 20 000.

‘The DART+ Programme is the largest and most ambitious project we have undertaken since the original construction of the network’, said IE Programme Director for Dart+ Colm Reynolds on October 14. ‘This expansion project will reduce road congestion and cut carbon emissions, cementing Ireland’s commitment to a net zero future in line with the National Planning Framework and Climate Action Plan.’