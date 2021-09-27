Ericsson
- Sponsored
5G will accelerate digital transformation journeys for railways
When the news broke that the critical mainline rail communications technology, GSM-R, was to be replaced starting around 2025, we at Ericsson knew this was the perfect opportunity to establish 5G as an evolutionary enabler of the nation’s railways.