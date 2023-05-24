Export credit agency to support sustainable transport projects

Alstom logo on Saint Ouen building

CANADA: Alstom and Export Development Canada have signed a C$3·5bn three-year sustainable global corporate partnership covering export financing support and insurance in the transport sector.

