Export credit agency to support sustainable transport projects

By Railway Gazette International2023-05-24T11:00:00
CANADA: Alstom and Export Development Canada have signed a C$3·5bn three-year sustainable global corporate partnership covering export financing support and insurance in the transport sector.
