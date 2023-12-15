Show Fullscreen

CANADA: Cando Rail & Terminals has acquired Transmark, which operates the Lethbridge Multi-Purpose Terminal train staging and rolling stock storage facility in southwest Alberta, which has wagon repair shops on site.

The facility currently has a capacity of 1 700 wagons and will offer services seven days per week. All existing employees will be retained and operations will continue as normal.

‘Transmark was the perfect fit’, said Cando President & CEO Brian Cornick on December 13. ‘The terminal will allow us to expand our nationwide logistics planning network, thereby enabling greater movement of Canada’s goods and resources in a key transportation corridor.’

Cornick said the deal ‘signals a new era of growth for Cando. Strategic acquisitions such as this allow us to grow our terminal network across Canada and into the United States to better serve our clients.’