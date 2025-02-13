Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: CargoBeamer has raised up to €65m in a combination of equity and debt financing from Orion Infrastructure Capital to support the growth of its activities which enable the transport of non-craneable semi-trailers by rail.

Last year it secured €50m from existing shareholder Nordwind Ventures and €90m in grants from the German and Swiss governments to support growth.

The €205m of funding will support the construction of terminal facilities at Kaldenkirchen in Germany and Domodossola in northern Italy by 2026, adding to its existing terminal at Calais in France.

CargoBeamer is aiming to develop a network of 18 terminals and 50 routes over the next 10 years, and estimates the addressable market of mid- and long-distance road transport in Europe could be worth around €88bn by 2032.

‘CargoBeamer’s proprietary technology will be instrumental to enabling the road to rail freight transition, which aligns with our objective to build cost-advantaged logistics solutions that also enhance decarbonisation efforts’, said Jeremy Glick, Investment Partner & Head of Infra Growth at OIC, on February 7. ‘We are confident that CargoBeamer will drive the modal shift to rail in Europe with its two extremely innovative new intermodal terminals.’

Ancoris Capital Partners acted as the exclusive financial adviser to CargoBeamer.