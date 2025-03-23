Show Fullscreen

USA: Gulf Coast area yard operator County Line Rail has acquired the Sabine River & Northern Railroad.

The 64 km short line runs from Bessmay to Echo in Texas, with a branch line from Buna to Evandale and connections to Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Union Pacific and BNSF.

‘We are excited at the opportunity to expand our rail footprint in East Texas and provide support for the region’s continued economic growth’, said CLR CEO Ben Brosseau on March 17. ‘CLR will revitalise this underutilised asset and offer first-rate rail service on the triple-served short line. With our planned upgrades meeting Class II standards, SRN will alleviate rail congestion around Beaumont and offer railcar services including storage, transloading, cleaning and Class I access.’

The acquisition includes the Mulford Yard in Orange, land adjacent to SRN which will be made available for sale or lease, and a connection to CLR’s Buna yard which offers wagon stabling, transloading and outdoor industrial storage services.