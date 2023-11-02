DENMARK: Freight operator DB Cargo Scandinavia has opened a locomotive and wagon maintenance workshop in Fredericia.

The operator expects to create 40 jobs at the site, which will repair and maintain its fleet of 52 locomotives and hundreds of wagons. Tools include the use of augmented reality to provide step-by-step instructions or live support via calls to remote experts. Training programmes and internship opportunities are also planned.

‘Fredericia is the centre for Danish railway traffic’, explained Mayor Steen Wrist at the official opening on October 27. ‘We are excited that DB Cargo Scandinavia is creating new jobs in the former DSB buildings.’