MAURITANIA: The African Development Bank has approved a US$150m loan to state-owned iron ore firm Société Nationale Industrielle et Minière to support a US$467m programme to double the capacity of its heavy haul railway by 2030. Plans include the acquisition of up to 36 locomotives and 1 743 wagons.

‘This programme is a crucial forerunner of SNIM’s future growth as a producer of high-quality iron ore and will facilitate its downstream integration’, said the bank’s Vice-President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialisation Solomon Quaynor on December 17. ‘It also represents a significant step forward for Mauritania’s mining sector and will help establish a true regional industrial hub in the medium term.’

The project will include climate resilience measures, with the Global Centre on Adaptation to conduct a comprehensive climate change risk assessment. There will also be community empowerment and job creation elements, particularly for young people and women.

In 2023 SNIM contributed around 9% of Mauritania’s GDP, 14% of government revenue and 37% of export value.