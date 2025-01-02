MAURITANIA: The African Development Bank has approved a US$150m loan to state-owned iron ore firm Société Nationale Industrielle et Minière to support a US$467m programme to double the capacity of its heavy haul railway by 2030. Plans include the acquisition of up to 36 locomotives and 1 743 wagons.
‘This programme is a crucial forerunner of SNIM’s future growth as a producer of high-quality iron ore and will facilitate its downstream integration’, said the bank’s Vice-President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialisation Solomon Quaynor on December 17. ‘It also represents a significant step forward for Mauritania’s mining sector and will help establish a true regional industrial hub in the medium term.’
The project will include climate resilience measures, with the Global Centre on Adaptation to conduct a comprehensive climate change risk assessment. There will also be community empowerment and job creation elements, particularly for young people and women.
In 2023 SNIM contributed around 9% of Mauritania’s GDP, 14% of government revenue and 37% of export value.
- SNIM has launched legal action against tour operators illegally offering desert excursions riding on ore wagons. SNIM said its trains include coaches for passengers, and it ‘does not authorise travel aboard ore wagons, as it endangers travellers’ safety and health’.