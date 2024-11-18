Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: The first train has travelled the full 531 km length of the recently completed Pacific Railway from the Elga coking coal deposit to a port which is under construction at Cape Manorsky on the Sea of Okhotsk.

The train operated on October 30-31 comprised 20 coal wagons and two escort coaches hauled by a TEM14 diesel loco.

Regular freight traffic on the single-track private railway owned by ELSI Group is expected to start in the first half of 2025, with 18 coal trains each way per day and a total capacity of 50 million tonnes/year.

Sinara is supplying TEM14 shunting locomotives and 3TE28 main line locomotives. A total fleet of 15 locos and 1 200 wagons has been ordered.