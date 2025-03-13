Show Fullscreen

ASIA: A rail and sea freight service from India to Kazakhstan has been developed by Kazakhstan’s KTZ Kedentransservice, Uzbekistan’s UTY subsidiary Uztemiryulkonteyner and Transport & Logistics Centre of Turkmenistan

The 12 containers of ceramic tiles left the Indian port of Mundra in early March and will travel 1 585 km by sea to Bandar Abbas in Iran, then 4 300 km by rail through Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan to Sorokovaya station in Astana. The end-to-end journey time for the route is estimated at 25-30 days, depending on the workload at Bandar Abbas.

The service builds on a previous delivery from Mundra to Sergeli in Uzbekistan. Uztemiryulkonteyner Chairman MK Mirkhamidov said the company plans to offer regularly container services on the route to strengthen trade ties and expand the opportunities for exporters and importers.