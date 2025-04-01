Show Fullscreen

USA: Union Pacific has entered into an agreement for Jaguar Transport Holdings’ newly-formed Kansas City West Bottoms Railroad to provide short line services on around 6 km of track in the Central Industrial District of Kansas City, Missouri.

UP said it would focus on long-haul services to and from the area, with Jaguar offering five-days-a-week short-haul services.

Jaguar owns a cold and dry storage warehouse adjacent to the property and a transload facility is nearing completion. The agreement with the Class I railway ‘will create operational efficiencies and unique economic opportunities for the region, allowing local businesses in the greater Kansas City area faster and easier access to Union Pacific’s leading rail network’, said Jaguar’s SVP Commercial Development Tim Enayati on March 27.

Union Pacific EVP Marketing & Sales Kenny Rocker said ‘Jaguar has a proven track record of providing premier customer service and we believe this operating change will be a win for both railroads, our mutual customers and the local economy. Both parties have high expectations for growth’.