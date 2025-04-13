Show Fullscreen

MALAYSIA: National railway KTMB has signed a strategic agreement for the operation and maintenance of the future Perlis Inland Port at Padang Besar on the border with Thailand.

Phase one of PIP is expected to be complete by Q3 2025, as part of a plan to increase container handling capacity and develop a logistics and business centre for cross-border trade.

‘The PIP is being developed through a strategic alliance between the government and the private sector where the government has spent more than 300m ringgits on supporting infrastructure, including a 5 km road and a railway track’, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.