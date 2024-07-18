Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: In response to ongoing lorry driver shortages and frequent road congestion at European borders including Turkey-Bulgaria, logistics company Cargo-Partner has introduced a range of intermodal services using rail for the long-distance leg.

The Nippon Express Group subsidiary makes use of 45 ft pallet wide containers and 13·6 m tilt trailers to avoid transloading between modes. It said this reduces costs and also minimises environmental impact, with potential CO 2 savings of up to 80% compared to road haulage throughout.

‘The efficiency and reliability of intermodal logistics make it an ideal choice’, said Vladislav Kovačovský, Corporate Product Manager Intermodal, on July 10. ‘Industries such as fashion, electronics, automotive and general industrial goods benefit significantly from its cost-effectiveness and reduced environmental footprint.’

He said ‘with an ongoing truck driver shortage that is expected to worsen in the coming years and tens of thousands of driver vacancies already, intermodal logistics offers a viable solution to relieve pressure on traditional road freight. By using rail as the primary mode of transport, companies can reduce reliance on congested road networks while effectively meeting growing transport demands.’