AFRICA: The Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority, Zambia Railways and Calabash Freight are pooling resources including locomotives and wagons for an eight-month project to deliver 160 000 tonnes of maize from Makambako and Vwawa in Tanzania to Kalomo in Zambia.

This forms part of the Food Reserve Agency of Zambia’s procurement of 650 000 tonnes of maize from the National Food Reserve Agency of Tanzania.

‘We are committed to supporting the Zambian government’s efforts to secure maize supply and enhance food security in Zambia, which was recently affected by the drought that hit most parts of Southern Africa’, said TAZARA’s Managing Director Bruno Ching’andu on August 14

TAZARA said ’this joint effort demonstrates the strength and reliability of railway partnerships in addressing logistical challenges and delivering essential goods when and where they are needed most’.