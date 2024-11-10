Show Fullscreen

USA: Association of American Railroads subsidiary Railinc has launched a Rate & Route tool designed to help shippers more easily understand how to use rail services.

It takes into account distance, cost, transit time, fuel surcharges and other fees; Railinc said rates for the shipment of malt are contained in 15 different PDFs for one railway alone.

‘Following an initial intake of a shipper’s contract and public rates via artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, Rate & Route stores and can instantly present complete origin-destination pair rate and route options for any carload shipment’, said Danny Dever, Senior Product Manager at Railinc’s TransmetriQ business, on November 6.

‘Our development team listened to shippers and spent more than a year tackling the challenge of disparately stored rates. Not only are we able to show public tariffs and contract rates, but we’re also able to show both the waybill and operational routes. This gives shippers a true idea of how they can expect a shipment to move in reality.’