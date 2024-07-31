Show Fullscreen

USA: The 3i-backed short line group Regional Rail has acquired the Cincinnati Eastern Railroad, which operates on 110 km of track owned by Norfolk Southern between Clare and Plumb Run in Ohio.

Traffic includes aggregates, agricultural products and paper.

‘We look forward to building on the strong entrepreneurial culture at the railroad to further grow services with existing customers and support new opportunities’, said Regional Rail CEO Al Sauer on July 16.

Cincinnati Eastern Railroad founder Paul Didelius and President and co-owner Chris Whitley said they were ‘proud of what we have accomplished’ since commencing operations in 2014. ‘Having spent a lot of time with Al and the Regional Rail team, we believe they are the right partner for the railroad’s next phase of growth.’

Regional Rail provides rail operations, wagon storage and transloading services in the USA and western Canada, and signal design, construction and maintenance through its Diamondback Signal subsidiary.