USA: The 70 km Indiana Eastern Railroad and 100 km Ohio South Central Railroad have been acquired by Regional Rail.

The two Class III railways join the 3i-backed short line group alongside the Effingham Railroad Co, South Point & Ohio Railroad and Illinois Western Railroad Co which were acquired in December 2022, and rail operations at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, which commenced in October 2022.

‘We are excited to partner with the existing teams at the Indiana Eastern Railroad and Ohio South Central Railroad to expand our operations in the Midwest and look forward to building on the companies’ track records of providing a high-quality service to their customers and driving additional growth’, said Regional Rail president & CEO Al Sauer.

George Andres, CEO of Indiana Eastern Railroad and Ohio South Central Railroad, said ‘we are proud of what we have established and built with these railroads over many years . We believe Regional Rail is the perfect partner to continue our legacy and support our employees and customers going forward.’

RR Mergers advised Indiana Eastern Railroad and Ohio South Central Railroad on the sale.