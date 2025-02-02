Show Fullscreen

SLOVAKIA: VTG has strengthened its position in the Germany – eastern Europe rail freight market by acquiring the remaining shares in Retrack Slovakia and its Hungarian and Czech subsidiaries from Rail Services Slovakia.

Retrack Slovakia was founded as Carbo Rail in 2016 through the merger of Carbosped and Rail Sped. VTG Rail Logistics acquired a majority stake in 2020, and integrated it into its Retrack freight business under the name Retrack Slovakia. It will now be fully integrated into VTG Group’s operations.

On January 29 VTG CEO Alberto Nobis said the company’s acquisition of the remaining shares was part of the long-term plan of Carbo Rail’s founders and Managing Directors Milan Kortis and Jan Simco.

They will now step down, with Retrack Slovakia being jointly managed by Tobias Behncke, Managing Director of Retrack Germany, and Zoltan Potvorszki, Head of Region Southeast at VTG.