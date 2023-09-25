Show Fullscreen

On September 14 Siemens Mobility and leasing company Railpool celebrated the handover of the 1 250th Vectron locomotive, which will be operated by KombiRail Europe.

Praha-based intermodal operator Metrans has leased three more Siemens Mobility Vectron MS locos from Akiem. They have the A35 country package and ETCS for through operation into Italy and expansion into the Balkan countries, including Serbia.

Rhenus Group has acquired a 49·99% shareholding in Rietlanden Terminals, which operates two terminals at the port of Amsterdam handling bulk commodities such as scrap metal and coal. Rhenus said it will redevelop the terminals ‘to cope with a future without coal’, including the 30 ha Afrikahaven site which can handle up to six trains per day. Rhenus has acquired its stake from JERA Global Markets, and intends to acquire the remaining 50·01% in 2027.

Major works have been officially begun to modernise the 170 km line between Stockinbingal and Parkes in New South Wales to take double-stack trains as part of the Inland Rail project. Martinus Rail has a A$403·5m design and build contract covering this section as well as Albury to Illabo.

TX Logistik reports a tripling of demand for the international transport of waste by rail, with this year’s traffic expected to total 850 trains. It has succeeded in shifting waste shipments from road to rail, and it expects its acquisition of Exploris Deutschland Holding to create further opportunities.

On October 2 Canadian National and Norfolk Southern are to launch an ‘integrated, market-competitive, and efficient all-rail service’ linking Canadian markets with Kansas City and Atlanta.

Tenders have been called for the construction of an internal rail network serving Spain’s new deep-water port complex at Punta Langosteira, southwest of A Coruña. The cost is estimated at €27·5m.