Greenbrier has awarded ŽOS Trnava a contract to provide 200 upper platforms for installation on Laaers automotive wagons by August 2025. ŽOS Trnava said Greenbrier was a new customer and an important partner for further co-operation.

Nippon Express (Vietnam) has launched a six days a week rail freight service covering the 1 700 km between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in 48 h. The company said economic growth has brought a rapid increase in logistics needs, along with ‘severe and chronic’ road congestion. In addition, a 2022 environmental protection law requires companies to reduce their environmental impact

Vollert has supplied a PRO DER240 diesel-electric shunting robot to move freight trains of up to 3 900 tonnes carrying soya, bran and maize at up to 6 km/h in the Brazilian port of Santos. The coupler is compatible with 1 000 mm and 1 600 mm gauge wagons.

European Loc Pool is to supply Netzwerkbahn Sachsen with a third Stadler EuroDual locomotive under a 10-year full-service leasing agreement. NeS has one in service and a second to be delivered this year.

The Greenbrier Companies reports that in its Q3 to May 31, its lease fleet grew by 600 units to 15 200 units with nearly 99% utilisation. It received orders for 6 300 new wagon units valued at $830m, and delivered 5 400 units, resulting in a backlog of 29 400 units worth $3·7bn.

On July 8 Slovenia’s Minister of Infrastructure Alenka Bratušek said the construction of a second track on the 2TDK single-track new alignment being built to serve the port of Koper is to start in 2026 for opening in 2030. The civil works included provision for doubling.

Energy from unrecyclable waste company Enfinium has received the first trial rail delivery of 700 tonnes of household waste to its site at the former Ferrybridge coal-fired power station, in collaboration with Suez Recycling & Recovery UK and rail freight operator Freightliner. Enfinium said the trial highlights the potential for using rail to connect the plant to a Carbon Capture & Storage facility.

The Science Based Targets initiative has validated CN‘s net-zero by 2050 target. ’At CN, we are focused on the long-term success and sustainability of our business’, said CN President & CEO Tracy Robinson on July 3. ‘We know that we cannot achieve our commitments alone which is why we continue to collaborate with fuel producers and locomotive manufacturers, supply chain partners, governments, customers, and peers in support of an effective transition to a low-carbon future.’