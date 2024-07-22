Show Fullscreen

Lithuania’s LTG Cargo has ordered 500 grain hopper wagons from Ukrainian manufacturers KVBZ and Karpaty for €36m. They are to be delivered in 2024-25 for traffic to the port of Klaipėda, helping to increase the volume of grain transported by rail to 60% of the total.

Hupac Intermodal and traction provider Lineas are to enhance their Antwerpen – Perpignan – Barcelona El Morrot service from September 16, with up to 10 round trips per week. Lineas said it had implemented a transformation plan in recent years, and ‘completely realigned’ its offering around ‘highly reliable operations and services’.

Tatravagónka has delivered to Slovakia’s Ministry of Defence the first two of 13 Samms wagons with a capacity of 103 tonnes ordered for the transport of heavy military equipment.

XPO has launched a 2 600 km corridor between Antwerpen and Istanbul which combines road and rail transport to offer a transit time of eight days compared to 10 by road alone, while also reducing emissions. There are connections to short sea shipping and rail services from Duisburg to Trieste.

A regular monthly container train services to Moskva from Huanghua port in China’s Hebei province has been launched. The 8 000 km journey takes 15 days, with stops in Langfang, Zibo, Qingdao and Dezhou. Goods include forklift trucks, tires, wheels, vehicle parts and food packaging.

Captrain Deutschland Group has merged the Hörseltalbahn subsidiary into Regiobahn Bitterfeld Berlin to reduce administrative and operational costs, and shares in the Captrain Polska subsidiary are also being transferred to Captrain Deutschland to simplify legal matters. The company said the changes have no impact on employees or customers.

CSX has achieved a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index announced by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN. The benchmarking tool measures key performance indicators across culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity.