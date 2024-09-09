Show Fullscreen

Indonesia’s PT Inka and Australia’s UGL Rail Services are to supply 450 container wagons to New Zealand’s KiwiRail in 2025 under a 291bn rupiah contract. It is the fourth collaboration between INKA Group and UGL Rail Services since 2021, following from deals for the supply of 712 container wagons by December 2024.

Battery-electric self-propelled wagon retrofitting company Intramotev has announced a shunting agreement with Eagle Drayage in St Louis. ‘Intramotev’s technology not only helps keep our team focused on what they do best but also lowers our internal safety risks’, said Eagle Drayage CFO Duke Koeller. ‘The TugVolt is revolutionising our hauling operations by replacing antiquated car spotting processes, optimising manpower allocation, and reducing overall downtime in our transloading process. It’s truly a game-changer for our business and our bottom line.’



From October 7 CargoBeamer’s Calais – Perpignan service will increase from two to four round trips per week, carrying craneable and non-craneable semi-trailers, containers, swap bodies and silo and refrigerated units. The transit time between the last drop-off and the first pick-up is 26 h. DB Cargo France provides traction.

Slovakia’s ZSSK Cargo has exercised a €26·2m option for CZ Loko to rebuild another 10 Class 742 Bo-Bo diesel-electric locos built by ČKD in 1977–86 into Class 742.65 EffiShunter 1000M locos by April 2026. Final assembly will be carried out at the TŽV Gredelj works at Zagreb in Croatia using kits supplied by CZ Loko.



The national railways of Georgia and Bulgaria and E60 Shipping have agreed to restart train ferry services across the Black Sea using the MV Aia. It is envisaged that this will attract additional cargo flows and increase the efficiency of theMiddle Corridor route from China to Europe.

A memorandum of understanding for the revitalisation of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority network was signed in the presence of the presidents of two African countries and China at the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation in Beijing on September 4.

John Angel, Vice-President Compliance & Training at Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services, has joined the Short Line Safety Institute’s board.



The Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport: South Africa and Vaal University of Technology are to co-operate to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical industry experience. ‘This MoU represents a pivotal moment in our efforts to nurture the next generation of logistics and transport professionals’, said CILTSA President Elvin Harris on September 3. ‘By combining VUT’s academic excellence with CILTSA’s industry connections and practical expertise, we’re creating a powerful platform for students to gain real-world experience and insights that will be crucial for their future careers.’

Arielle Giordano has joined Genesee & Wyoming as Vice-President of Government & Industry Affairs for its US operations, based in Washington DC. She was previously Assistant Vice-President of US Government Affairs for Canadian Pacific Kansas City.

Lineas has appointed Matthieu Aernouts as Country Manager for France, after he held the role on interim basis

Russia’s Demetra Holding has acquired Nefrit, which owns about 1 800 open wagons and cement hoppers. In 2023 Demetra Holding grew its fleet of from 77 700 to 86 500 wagons.