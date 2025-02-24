Show Fullscreen

València-based terminal operator Grupo Alonso has acquired 75% stake in rail freight operator Compañía Europea Ferroviaria. Madrid-based CEFSA has a fleet of 29 locomotives and 81 twin wagons and operates more than 20 trains a week on the València – Madrid corridor, as well as other services between key logistics terminals and ports.

Show Fullscreen

Aurizon and Shipping company ANL have launched a landbridge service offering customers shipping from Asian Pacific ports to Darwin, with direct rail connection to Adelaide and southern Australian destinations as required. This service offers an average potential time saving of 10 days to Adelaide.

On February 10 Nigerian Railway Corp and APM Terminals launched thrice-weekly container services with a capacity of 70 TEU on the standard gauge line from Lagos to the Moniya Freight Yard in Ibadan. ‘NRC and APMT have a long history of doing business of container traffic to places in the hinterland of Nigeria, but it is mainly on the narrow gauge lines’, said recently-appointed NRC Managing Director & CEO Dr Kayode Opeifa. The services run to a timetable, and payment procedures for customers have been simplified.

Show Fullscreen

On February 18 Spanish operator Low Cost Rail took delivery of the first of three Stadler Euro6000 locos being leased from Alpha Trains.

Titagarh Rail Systems has won a Rs5·37bn contract to supply Adani Cement with 16 rakes of bogie covered fly ash/cement wagons and bogie brake vans.

KTZ Express says its export of a shipment of ‘non-resource cargo’ from Kazakhstan to the USA in 68 days ’opens up new prospects for Kazakhstan’s exports and expands the country’s trade and logistics capabilities’. Rail was used from Almaty to the Georgian port of Poti, then by sea to Houston.

RENFE Mercancías has announced that six Euro6000 locos which it ordered from Stadler in December for delivery in Q1 2026 will be transferred to its RENFE Alquiler subsidiary. They will be made available for leasing contracts of between five and 12 years on either 1 435 mm or 1 668 mm gauge.

Project freight forwarder Deugro has appointed Mohamed Eltantawy as Head of Rail.