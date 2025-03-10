Show Fullscreen

CLIP Intermodal has awarded Alstom a contract to supply a further five multi-system Traxx Universal locomotives with Onvia signalling and approval for operation in Poland, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. This takes CLIP’s total order to 18 locos. ’This step is a natural consequence of the company’s dynamic development, which included the expansion of the intermodal terminal in Swarzędz’, said President of CLIP management board Agnieszka Hipś on March 3.

Kazakhstan’s national railway KTZ reports that a record 32 million tonnes of freight was transported between Kazakhstan and China in 2024, up 13% on 2023. Further growth is expected when China Railway joins the Middle Corridor Multimodal joint venture of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia’s railways in March. Trains through the Altynkol – Khorgas border crossing are to increase from eight to 15 per day in March, and from July trains through the Dostyk - Alashankou border crossing will increase from 14 to 28 per day.

The RailPulse wagon telematics coalition has certified Wabtec as a vendor. ‘Telematics is an emerging technology in the rail industry, a market that currently lacks real-time visibility over a vast majority of its railcars worldwide’, said Wabtec VP for Growth & Innovation Evan Sevel on March 6. ‘With the RailPulse certification, Wabtec’s telematics platform will help advance the adoption of railcar tracking technology across the rail sector and drive meaningful business outcomes for our customers.’

The UK’s Rail Safety & Standards Board has published an updated standard setting out the requirements for the operation of freight trains and the conveyance of dangerous goods. This introduces a new requirement for organisations to assess the time and resources required to prepare a train for service, supported by detailed guidance on train preparation factors and examples of Certificates of Readiness. ‘Learning from incidents and good practice, we’ve worked with freight operators and other industry partners to drive improvements that will reduce delays and waste’, said RSSB’s Director of Standards Tom Lee. ‘The industry has agreed that this will lead to savings of at least £15m over the next five years, and probably much more.’

The EU’s Western Balkans Investment Framework has awarded a €2·8m grant towards the development of a joint freight terminal at Tabanovce in North Macedonia near the border with Serbia, adding to a €5m loan already provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development. The facilities will be shared by staff from both countries, helping to optimise customs procedures and reducing waiting times for passengers and freight on Corridor X.

Alpha Trains has awarded Alstom’s Motala workshop an eight-year full-service agreement covering 10 Traxx Universal locomotives. This is Alstom’s first servicing contract in the locomotive market in Sweden.

Wi-Tronix has joined the American Short Line & Regional Railroad Association’s member discount programme as Tier 1 exclusive partner for onboard digital systems. ‘The Violet Edge solution provided by Wi-Tronix will assist our short line members in tracking the performance of their locomotive fleets’, said ASLRRA President Chuck Baker. ‘Implementing this technology will help our members reduce risk and cost by proactively identifying maintenance needs, track fuel consumption, and record data necessary for regulatory compliance.’

Anacostia Rail Holdings has appointed Michael Naatz as Chief Operating Officer. He was previously EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Kansas City Southern. ‘Mike brings a strong supply chain background to our railroads’, said Anacostia President & CEO Peter A Gilbertson on March 5. ‘His success in a broad range of transportation and logistics positions — and our previous experience with him as an industry peer — makes us confident in his ability to provide strategic leadership and execution that supports the needs of our customers and growth.’