Kazakhstan has donated two shunting and three main line locomotives to Kyrgyzstan’s national railway KTJ following agreements reached at a meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh intergovernmental council in December 2024. KTJ operates about 70 locomotives with an average age of around 35 years.

Main line authorisation testing of Stadler’s Euro 9000 six-axle locomotive is underway in Italy, following approval for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Pakistan Railways and Etihad Rail have signed two memoranda of understanding to work together to develop railways in Pakistan. This builds on an intergovernmental agreement signed in January 2024 with the UAE committing to invest more than US$3bn in developing Pakistan’s railway infrastructure. Plans include the construction of a 50 km freight line from Karachi Port to Pipri, and the development of intermodal hubs with Dubai Port World.

Ironhorse Resources is to be railway developer and operator for Kraus Development’s Gateway Rail Industrial Park north of Laredo, Texas. ‘Ironhorse brings unparalleled expertise in rail development, operations and cross-border solutions, making them the ideal partner for our Laredo project’, said Kurt Kraus, founder and CEO of Kraus Development. ‘Their proven track record ensures that our future tenants will benefit from reliable rail service, allowing them to efficiently connect with rail and enhancing their ability to compete in the US and global markets.’

Dr Mohamad Jawad Al Quraishi, Chargé d’Affaires at Iraq‘s embassy in Switzerland, visited OTIF on March 11 to discuss Iraq’s membership. Iraq has been a member state since 1965, but was suspended in 1997 owing to the absence of international rail traffic caused by ‘exceptional circumstances’. Membership may be restored by unilateral notification from Iraq as soon as international rail traffic resumes.

SCT Group Managing Director Geoff Smith has become Chair of Australia’s Freight on Rail Group. He said the sector’s current issues needing ‘honest discussion’ include environmental polices which disadvantage rail despite it being cleaner and safer than alternatives.

UK industry associations the Rail Forum and Rail Freight Group have signed a renewed memorandum of understanding reinforcing their wlong-standing partnership to promote the role of the UK supply chain in the rail freight sector.

Union Pacific has appointed Christina Conlin as Senior Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary on the retirement of Craig Richardson.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has issued US$600m of 4·8% notes due 2030 and US$600m of 5·2% Notes due 2035. The net proceeds will be used primarily for the refinancing of outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

Australia’s Inland Rail has published its sixth Annual Sustainability Report, showcasing the positive social, environmental, and economic outcomes in FY23-24. The programme has achieved a 37% reduction in water demand compared to base case; is tracking at 18% of materials that contain recycled content or have a low embodied impact and has achieved a 38% reduction in greenhouse emissions.