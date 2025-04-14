Show Fullscreen

Sisk and Steconfer have completed 42 km of track renewals for the reopening of Ireland’s Limerick to Foynes freight line in 2026. ’We are a step closer to delivering a reliable, frequent and, most importantly, sustainable logistics option for many companies that currently use and will, in the future, use the port of Foynes’, said Iarnród Éireann CEO Jim Meade.

Israel Railways has modernised the freight terminal at Beit-Shemesh to enable the operation of trains carrying steel coil, construction materials and timber.

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group has launched a non-stop Wien to Duisburg TransFER service offering fixed timetables, attractive transit times and connections to Hungary and Italy. Containers, swap bodies, cranable trailers and hazardous goods can be transported. The service aims to take the pressure off its busy twice-weekly Budapest – Duisburg trains.

The Nurminen Logistics board has approved the company’s updated strategy for 2025-27. Key objectives are to develop its international network and customer base, implement efficient and scalable rail services to meet growing customer needs with an effective capital structure, support customers’ sustainability goals, and maintain the ability to quickly leverage market changes, especially geographically, such as initiating customer work and operations for direct container trains from China. On April 7 the company said its strong financial position also enables acquisitions.

On April 10 USD Partners said it had completed the sale of the Hardisty Rail Terminal in Alberta, its final operating asset, which its was required to sell under an agreement with its lenders.

Trakcja is to undertake electrification works for the modernisation of the 70 track-km Poznań freight bypass to increase line speeds and capacity. Alstom is to supply traffic control and management systems.

On March 5 ADIF awarded Dragados and Tecsa a 20-month €32m contract to extend the passing loop at Cella on the Sagunt to Teruel and Zaragoza line to 750 m. This route will form part of the Mediterranean to Cantábrico freight corridor.

Lineas has appointed Erik van Ockenburg as CEO with effect from May 1. He was most recently CFO of airport technology supplier ADB Safegate, and previously held executive positions at Sonaca Group and at McKinsey & Co.