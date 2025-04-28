Show Fullscreen

Mozambique’s CFM has signed an agreement enabling it to operate freight trains over National Railways of Zimbabwe tracks on the 148 km Chicualacuala – Rutenga and 84 km Machipanda – Nyazura routes. CFM will provide locos and crew, while NRZ will guarantee traffic volumes and maintain the track to a safe standard.

Former BNSF Sales & Marketing Executive Colby Tanner became CEO of OmniTRAX on April 15, working with previous CEO Dean Piacente wo is to retire in December. ‘Colby’s real estate development expertise is the ideal complement to our rail and real estate logistics platform’, said Pat Broe, founder of OmniTRAX’s parent company the Broe Group.

LTG Cargo plans to add a stop in Łódź to its thrice-weekly Kaunas – Duisburg intermodal service from June. It is also planning to offer first and last mile services in the Polish city.

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group has switched its TransFER service which ran from Sládkovičovo in Slovakia to Istanbul to instead start from Sopron in Hungary. It has also been increased to two round trips per week. The Salzburg – Augsburg TransFER services has been extended to Ulm once a week.

A US investor is looking at setting up an open access freight operator which would use modern traction to target the gas transport market in Nigeria.

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Transport & Communications has launched a 34·5m leva scheme to support the modernisation of intermodal terminals. Grants of up of to 4m leva will be provided to meet up to 50% of the cost of purchasing zero-emission shunting equipment, implementing modern IT systems and improving rail and road infrastructure.

Nurminen Logistics has appointed Per Sandberg to its board. he is Vice-President Operations, Head of Parts Distribution & Logistics at Alfa Laval, and previously held management positions at Gambro, Papyrus and Tetra Pak.