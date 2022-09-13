GIRO
GIRO has developed and implemented software solutions for planning and operating passenger rail services for more than 40 years. Our HASTUS solution is renowned in the rail industry for helping operators meet your challenges: giving you the flexibility to adapt to changing situations, helping you ensure integrated management of rolling stock and workforce, and ensuring service robustness by optimizing your planning, scheduling and daily operations.
BRINGING PASSENGERS BACK
How integrated planning, resource management, and optimisation technologies open a new chapter for rail
Bringing Passengers Back: How Integrated Planning, Resource Management and Optimization Technologies Open a New Chapter for Rail.
UK rail reform exemplifies an industry in evolution
For a More Resilient Passenger Rail: 4 strategies for improving flexibility, responsiveness & efficiency
GIRO’s two chief rail experts, Alexandre Savard, Director of Business Development, and Jean-Marc Pennont, Product Manager, share four proven integrated planning and optimization strategies for building more resilience into a rail ecosystem even in the face of increasing challenges.