GIRO

GIRO has developed and implemented software solutions for planning and operating passenger rail services for more than 40 years. Our HASTUS solution is renowned in the rail industry for helping operators meet your challenges: giving you the flexibility to adapt to changing situations, helping you ensure integrated management of rolling stock and workforce, and ensuring service robustness by optimizing your planning, scheduling and daily operations.

