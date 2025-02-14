Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for Greater Manchester is planning to award a virtual Power Purchase Agreement contract for the long-term supply of wind or solar energy equivalent to the energy needs of the Metrolink light rail network.

The vPPA would see TfGM buy energy from a generator at an agreed price, reducing running costs, protecting against volatility and creating additional renewable capacity.

The planned contract for an initial 45 000 MWh would have an estimated value of £57m over 15 years, with an option for a further five years.

It would go live by December 31 2027 if a solar or wind energy farm needs to be built, but an earlier date will be sought if developments are already available.

It is envisaged that the model could be replicated in the future to meet the needs of the bus network which is targeting a fully electrified fleet by 2030 with demand to reach 214 000 MWh by 2036.

‘With cleaner, more reliable public transport we can cut carbon emissions, improve services for passengers and clear up the air throughout our city-region’, said Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham on February 5. ‘Locking in a long-term, stable supply of renewable energy will help us meet that goal, delivering new net-zero infrastructure and driving down emissions across the network.’