Hedemora TD

We offer turbocharger solutions for engines with a power output of 720-4200 kW with our broad program of Hedemora Turbochargers, that we can retrofit to most engines in this span and get higher performance.

Hedemora Diesel is a well-known brand and the engines are used in a wide range of applications and we provide full maintenance, development and spare part services for customers in all parts of the world.

We are the original manufacturer of Hedemora Turbochargers and Hedemora Diesel Engines.